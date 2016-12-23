Obama pardons H.B. man who illegally bought endangered tortoises

A 78-year-old Huntington Beach man who pleaded guilty in 2005 to illegally buying dwarf Indian star tortoises from a reptile enthusiast website was among 231 people pardoned Monday by President Barack Obama.

Ralph Hoekstra was sentenced to a year's probation and a $5,000 fine after being indicted on a charge of importing wildlife contrary to law, according to court records and a White House news release.

In 2007, authorities indicted Wai Ho Gin, also known as Bobby Gin, and Umesh Kishore Tekani, who were alleged to be the ringleaders in a scheme to sell rare and endangered tortoises taken illegally from native habitats across Asia, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

Authorities alleged at the time that at least 75 tortoises were sold to collectors of exotic pets across the United States.

At the time, dwarf Indian star tortoises were considered endangered, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Hoekstra told The Associated Press in 2007 that he corresponded with Gin in 2002 after he saw an online ad for 10 dwarf Indian star tortoises and arranged for a shipment to his home.

Ten days later, AP wrote, a Fish and Wildlife officer dressed as a letter carrier dropped off the tortoises, and when Hoekstra accepted the package, authorities raided his home.

"I knew I shouldn't have done it," Hoekstra told AP. "But at that time, I was interested in the species."

Hoekstra did not respond to calls from the Daily Pilot seeking comment.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN