Pedestrian who died after being hit by pickup in Huntington Beach is identified

A man who died after being hit by a pickup while walking in Huntington Beach on Friday has been identified as Minh Quang Pham, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Pham — whose city of residence is unknown — was hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche at 8:57 p.m., apparently after entering the westbound lanes of Warner Avenue near Rotterdam Lane, according to Huntington Beach police.
He was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he died.
Huntington Beach police originally said the pedestrian was 51 years old. However, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said Tuesday that Pham was born in 1964.
The driver of the Avalanche — identified only as a 54-year-old man — remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Huntington Beach police accident investigators at (714) 536-5670 or (714) 536-5666.