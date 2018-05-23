4-story condo and commercial project on PCH wins approval from Huntington Beach commission

A four-story residential and commercial project along Pacific Coast Highway won approval from the Huntington Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday night.
The project, between Sixth and Seventh streets, proposes 10,495 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 29 condominiums on the three floors above.
The condos range from 1,424 to 2,062 square feet, with two or three bedrooms.
The commission's 5-0 decision, with members Alan Ray and Bill Crowe absent, is final unless appealed to the City Council within 10 business days.
The proposal by Houshang Moghimi of Los Angeles-based Euro26 Inc. also includes public open space on the ground floor next to restaurants and shops, as well as a 2,558-square-foot partially open paseo.
The plan provides 117 parking spaces on the ground floor and two levels of subterranean parking.
Commissioners included amendments requiring employees to park on the first level of the parking structure. A sign will direct drivers to make a right turn out of the structure.
The commission denied the applicant's request for a variance needed for roof decks, though two members disagreed. Commissioners John Scandura, Michael Grant and Dan Kalmick voted to deny the request, saying the applicant failed to show a need for the decks.
Commissioners Pat Garcia and Connie Mandic felt otherwise. Mandic said other projects with similar characteristics were granted variances.
"It's a hardship they're not granted some benefits other projects have been granted," she said.
Jimboy’s Tacos granted permit to sell beer and wine
In other business Tuesday, the commission approved a conditional use permit for Jimboy's Tacos, a restaurant opening this summer, to sell beer and wine.
Commissioners voted 4-1, with Kalmick dissenting because he was reluctant to approve more alcohol sales in the downtown area.
Jimboy's Tacos is slated for the former Johnny Rockets location at Pacific Coast Highway and Fifth Street.
Owner David Angelo said the alcohol license would help "enhance" the restaurant. He said he envisions families enjoying a meal while dads order a beer.
Kalmick proposed allowing customers to order beer or wine only if they also order food, but Scandura said that would be difficult to enforce.
"I support Kalmick's concept, but I don't see how the vendor could stop it," Scandura said.
City Assistant Planner Jessica Bui said the conditions of approval require a dining area with no bar.
