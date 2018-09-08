H.B. police investigating 92-year-old woman's death as homicide

Huntington Beach police say they are investigating the death of a 92-year-old woman found in her home this week as a homicide.
Police received a call at about 10 a.m. Tuesday to check on a resident in the 6800 block of Vista del Sol Drive, according to a post Friday afternoon on the Police Department’s Facebook page
When officers entered the home, they found the body of Ruth Strange, the sole occupant, according to the department.
Police said the investigation is continuing but provided no further details.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (714) 375-5066 or (800) 78-CRIME (782-7463).