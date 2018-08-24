Proposal to build homes on Franklin School site in H.B. returns to the Planning Commission

A modified proposal to build 51 single-family homes on a former school site at 14422 Hammon Lane will go before the Huntington Beach Planning Commission Tuesday.
The Sea Dance residential development plan was slated for review in July but applicant Rick Wood of Irvine-based TRI Pointe Homes delayed the item to scale down the project after receiving community input.
Some residents had voiced concerns about losing public parkland and increased traffic congestion on the 8.75-acre Franklin School site.
Wood’s revised proposal reduces the number of homes from 53 to 51, decreases on-street parking from 74 to 70 spaces and increases the public park from 1.15 acres to 1.30 acres. The plan also outlines private streets, public utilities and a water quality basin lot.
Wood is requesting a permit to develop the single-family homes with reduced lot widths — instead of the minimum 60 feet — and varying lot sizes instead of the minimum 6,000 square feet, according to the staff report.
The project must provide mutual benefits for residents of the new development and the general public because the developer is seeking lot-size exceptions, according to city planners.
Proposed benefits include the public park and improvements, such as landscaping, irrigation, lighting and playground equipment, that the homeowners association would maintain at no cost to taxpayers. Members of the public could also legally park on the private streets to use the new park.
The project could eventually save the public money because it would replace Franklin Park, which is operated and maintained jointly by the city and the Westminster School District, according to city planning staff.
A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11.
Tuesday’s study session begins at 5:15 p.m in the Civic Center, 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach.