Sewage spill in Huntington Beach closes water to swimmers near Sunset Aquatic Marina

The water in the area of Sunset Aquatic Marina and Portofino Cove Marina in Huntington Beach is closed to swimmers and divers after a sewage spill Sunday, officials said.
A blocked sewer line in Anaheim caused the 1,000-gallon spill, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
A Sunset Aquatic Marina employee said Monday that she didn’t know about the spill until a customer called to ask whether it would restrict boat access. She explained that it wouldn’t and noted that sewage spills aren’t uncommon for that spot in Huntington Harbour.
She said the area, at the mouth of the Bolsa Chica canal, generally doesn’t have swimmers — it’s mainly a path for boats heading to open water.
The affected area will remain closed to swimmers until the results of water-quality monitoring meet state standards for acceptable bacteria levels, the Health Care Agency said.