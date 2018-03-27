Huntington Beach man gets 23 years in prison for attempting to have his former sister-in-law killed

A Huntington Beach man was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years in state prison for attempting to arrange the murder of his brother's ex-wife, prosecutors said.
Joseph Jordan Taylor, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count each of solicitation to commit murder and attempted murder in connection with the plot, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.
In May 2015, one of Taylor's friends contacted authorities to report that Taylor had given him $5,000 to arrange the slaying of his former sister-in-law, Huntington Beach police Det. Trent Tunstall testified during a 2016 preliminary hearing.
That same month, two undercover detectives posing as hit men met with Taylor in a parking lot at the Westminster Mall, where he agreed to pay $12,000 for the hit, according to authorities.
He was arrested after giving the undercover officers a $2,000 cash down payment, authorities said.
Joseph Taylor's father is John Taylor, who was part of the "Hole in the Wall gang" that was inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame in Huntington Beach in 2011.
