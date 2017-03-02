Newport woman, 18, dies of injuries from crash in Huntington Beach

An 18-year-old Newport Beach woman who was injured in a crash Feb. 15 in Huntington Beach has died, police said Thursday.

Orange County coroner's officials identified her as Teagan Wehrmann.

Police said a Chrysler 200 and a Ford Ranger collided around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Springdale Street and Edinger Avenue. The Chrysler was traveling south on Springdale and the Ford was heading east on Edinger, police said.

Wehrmann, who was driving the Ranger, and her passenger, an 18-year-old Costa Mesa man, were taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange. Wehrmann later died of her injuries. The man's condition was not immediately known.

The Chrysler's driver, Darius Roberts, 27, of Huntington Beach, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Huntington Beach police accident investigator Joshua Page at (714) 536-5670 or investigator Mark Van Meter at (714) 536-5666.

