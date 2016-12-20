Police officers jump in to rescue woman who fell off Huntington Beach Pier

Two Huntington Beach police officers stripped off their gear and plunged into the chilly Pacific Ocean on Saturday night to rescue a woman who had fallen from the city's pier.

Police responded about 8:10 p.m. to the Huntington Beach Pier following a report of a woman falling into the water. Bystanders had thrown a life preserver to the woman, but the water was so cold that she was nearly unconscious and barely holding onto the flotation device, said Officer Jennifer Marlatt, spokeswoman for the Police Department.

The ocean temperature Saturday at Huntington Beach was about 61 degrees, according to the website seatemperature.info.

Officers Eric Hill and Zach Pricer jumped into the water and pulled the woman to shore, Marlatt said.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was treated for hypothermia. She told police she fell while reaching for an item she had dropped, Marlatt said.

"The officers, although a little cold, changed out and went back to work," Marlatt said.

