A 28-year-old man who Costa Mesa police say tried to sell heroin to an undercover officer was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man tried to sell 2 grams of heroin to an undercover officer in the 700 block of Wilson Street.

William Thompson of Eureka was arrested at 3:15 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, police said. He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $25,000, according to jail records.

