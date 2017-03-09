Costa Mesa Historical Society gets new 5-year lease for city-owned HQ

The Costa Mesa Historical Society will remain at its current headquarters for at least the next five years following a unanimous City Council vote to sign off on a new lease.

The pact, approved with no discussion Tuesday, allows the nonprofit to stay in a city-owned building at 1870 Anaheim Ave. at a price of $1 per year, the same as in the previous lease, which ended in December.

The new lease — which runs until Dec. 31, 2022 — also covers the society's use of the Diego Sepulveda Adobe at 1900 Adams Ave.

The Historical Society conducts research and provides docent tours at both sites.

Though the city is responsible for maintaining the structure of both facilities, the Historical Society is charged with general cleaning and upkeep, per the lease.

