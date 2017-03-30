Costa Mesa man suspected in residential burglary in San Luis Obispo

A Costa Mesa man in Orange County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy also is suspected of stealing $30,000 worth of items from a San Luis Obispo home this month.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department launched an investigation into a residential burglary March 9. During the investigation, detectives learned a man had tried to pawn several pieces of jewelry that police suspected had been stolen in the burglary.

Police began circulating a photo of the man taken by a pawn shop security camera. Police in Northern California contacted the San Luis Obispo department after seeing the photo and matching the man with a suspect they had arrested in connection with a similar crime.

Joseph Hopkins, 29, had posted bail in connection with the Northern California burglary but was arrested again March 24 in Orange County on suspicion of conspiracy, police said.

San Luis Obispo investigators questioned him in Orange County and are expected to forward their case to the San Luis Obispo County district attorney’s office, police said.

