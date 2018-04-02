Man arrested, two people injured in 4-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach

A man was arrested and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a four-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach on Sunday night, police said.

Huntington Beach police responded to a report of the crash at 7:38 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Newland Street.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot to the state beach and climbed onto a lifeguard tower, police said.

The man, whom police identified as Jason Corbin, 31, was arrested in connection with the crash, police said. His city of residence was unavailable.

The cause of the crash isn’t clear. Huntington Beach police are continuing to investigate.

