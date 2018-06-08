DAILY PILOT

One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Huntington Beach

Jun 08, 2018 | 4:25 PM
A Toyota Prius overturned in a crash on Beachview Drive in Huntington Beach on Friday. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department)

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and three others were treated by paramedics after a rollover crash in Huntington Beach on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Huntington Beach fire officials received a report of a crash involving two vehicles in the 6300 block of Beachview Drive at about 3:10 p.m., said Battalion Chief Eric McCoy.

When authorities arrived, they found a Toyota Prius overturned in the middle of the residential street.

Huntington Beach police are investigating the cause of the crash.

