Police seek woman at FedEx store who picked up laptop bought through hacked Ebay account

Huntington Beach police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman at a FedEx store who picked up a laptop purchased through a hacked Ebay account.

Police said someone gained access to a woman’s Ebay account, selected a laptop to order and paid for it using the victim’s PayPal account. The laptop was shipped to the FedEx Office store at 15951 Goldenwest St.

Security cameras at the store captured photos of a woman picking up the computer around 1 p.m. Feb. 3, police said.

The woman is pictured texting throughout the transaction, though police said they are unaware of any additional suspects.

Police described the woman as white, 25 to 35 years old, with brown hair. She was wearing a beige jacket, dark pants and a green hoodie with white lettering.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 960-8811 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (847-6227).

