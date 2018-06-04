Balboa Island Parade marches on for silver anniversary

The Balboa Island Parade celebrated its 25th anniversary Sunday in Newport Beach with a theme of “Silver Bells, Sea Shells and Sandy Beaches.”
Past grand marshals, riding in vintage cars, were honored as this year’s grand marshal.
With 115 entries, including marching bands and animals such as full-size and miniature horses, the parade attracted hundreds of spectators to the Balboa Island entrance bridge and Marine Avenue.
A four-hour after-party featured surf music in front of the Marine Avenue fire station.