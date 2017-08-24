Man struck and killed in suspected hit-and-run in Fountain Valley

A man jogging near Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley was struck by a car and killed in a suspected hit-and-run Wednesday night, police said.

Fountain Valley police responded to a stretch of Brookhurst Street between Warner Avenue and Heil Avenue after receiving several calls at about 9 p.m. reporting a traffic collision, said Sgt. Kham Vang.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in the northbound section of the road near the right shoulder. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Vang said.

The jogger’s identity has not been released.

Witnesses told officers that a light-colored Ford SUV struck the man and then fled the scene, Vang said.

Anyone with information is asked to call (714) 593-4487.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN