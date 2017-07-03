Car slams into Jugos Acapulco in Costa Mesa; damaged restaurant is closed

Jugos Acapulco restaurant in Costa Mesa was damaged and forced to close after a car slammed into the building early Sunday, police said.

Police were dispatched at 7:44 a.m. to the restaurant at 745 W. 19th St., after someone reported that a car had driven into the building, said Sgt. Bang Le.

The driver, a 55-year-old man whom police did not identify by name, told authorities that he accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of the brake, Le said.

No one was arrested and no injuries were reported.

The building was red-tagged and closed until further notice.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN