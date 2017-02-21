SWAT team rescues adult kidnapping victim from Newport Beach

A man kidnapped during a drug deal in Newport Beach was rescued by a SWAT team shortly before midnight Sunday in Anaheim, police said.

The Santa Monica Police Department notified Newport Beach police about 6:20 p.m. Saturday that a possible kidnapping had occurred in the city during a drug deal.

Newport police began investigating and determined that the suspects and victim were in Anaheim, where the victim was being held against his will, police said.

Shortly before midnight Sunday, the Newport Beach police SWAT team responded to the location in Anaheim, arrested two men and freed another man, who was unharmed.

Steele Malone Burnside, 28, of Anaheim, and Nicolas Andres Hernandez, 29, of Murrieta were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and extortion, police said.

Police are investigating the events leading up to the alleged kidnapping. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Ryan Peters at (949)644-3790.

