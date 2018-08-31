Newport celebrates departing City Manager Dave Kiff as he ushers in his version '2.0'

“This place taught me to be a better listener, to approach problems from multiple sides until they’re solved, to know that the long road and the short road both can be successful, to take a chance on people as long as they have heart,” he told the couple of hundred people in the crowd, who grew quiet as he reflected. “To apologize, to step back and reset sometimes. To have fun. To breathe before I respond. That almost every issue is not black and white but some shade of gray. To remember that in the end, we’re all neighbors.