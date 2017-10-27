Developer to present Newport Beach condo project Monday

The developer of a proposed high-rise condominium and retail development in Newport Beach will present its concept to the community on Monday.

The Shopoff Group’s Koll Center Residences is a 260-unit proposal at Von Karman Avenue and Birch Street, near John Wayne Airport. The project would group condos in three, 13-story buildings with a maximum height of 160 feet.

The project also would include 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a parking garage and a 1.17-acre public park. The full complex would cover about 13 acres.

Monday’s presentation begins at 6 p.m. in the Friends Room of the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

Residents also can review the draft environmental impact report, which addresses the environmental effects associated with the project, and submit their comments to the city.

Copies of the draft EIR are available for review in the Community Development Department at City Hall, at all four public libraries and online at bit.ly/2zV7Y4H.

Written comments on the environmental report can be sent to Rosalinh Ung, associate planner, at rung@newportbeachca.gov until 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Comments also can be mailed to Ung at the Community Development Department at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

