Domestic violence suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with police in Laguna Beach

A 48-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday in Laguna Beach on suspicion of domestic violence after an hours-long standoff with a police SWAT team, authorities said.
Laguna Beach police responded to a home in the 400 block of Poplar Street shortly before 9 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of possible domestic violence, said Sgt. Jim Cota.
A woman spoke with officers outside the home. Four children — three who lived at the home and a friend who was visiting — also stepped outside as officers tried to talk with the man to get him out of the house, Cota said.
“He just didn’t want to cooperate,” Cota said.
The woman and children were not injured, according to Cota.
It isn’t clear what happened before police were called.
The SWAT team assembled outside the home but did not enter. Shortly after 4 a.m., the man left the house and was taken into custody, Cota said.
Slade Carlton of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment, Cota said.