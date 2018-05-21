DAILY PILOT

2 men arrested in car containing burglary tools, Laguna Beach police say

By
May 21, 2018 | 3:30 PM
Dennis Busch, left, and Brent McArthur were arrested in Laguna Beach on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy and other crimes, police said. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)

Two men were arrested after a Laguna Beach resident reported seeing someone pulling on his car door handle outside his home Sunday morning, police said.

Laguna Beach officers responded to the call at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Acapulco Street. The resident said he saw a man dressed in black get out of a Mercedes-Benz and walk up to the resident's car and pull on the door handle. The car was locked and the man left, police said.

Officers caught up with the Mercedes and pulled it over on Palmer Street. Police said they found two men inside along with burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

Brent McArthur, 31, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, vehicle tampering and drug-related offenses.

Dennis Busch, 38, of Laguna Woods was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and drug-related offenses, police said.

The two were booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $20,000 each, according to jail records.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN

