Commencement 2018: Laguna Beach High School graduation

Laguna Beach High School said goodbye to its class of 2018 with a graduation ceremony Thursday evening at the Irvine Bowl on the Festival of Arts grounds.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for the public high schools in Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Fountain Valley.
Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Estancia, Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar high schools held their ceremonies Thursday.
Huntington Beach, Ocean View, Fountain Valley, Edison and Marina high schools had theirs last week.