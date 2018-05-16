DAILY PILOT

Homes, artist studio and organic farm in Village Laguna Charm House Tour on Sunday

By
May 16, 2018 | 2:15 PM
The Boone home was one of the houses featured on the Village Laguna Charm House Tour in 2014. Five Laguna Beach homes and gardens will be featured in the 46th annual tour on Sunday. (File Photo)

The 46th annual Village Laguna Charm House Tour will feature five homes and gardens in Laguna Beach on Sunday.

The event supports the nonprofit Village Laguna organization's mission of preserving the city's character.

This year's tour will feature homes in and near Bluebird Canyon, including an artist studio and an organic farm set on a hillside with ocean views.

Tour buses will depart continuously starting at noon in front of the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Parking will be available across the street for $3.

The last bus will depart at 3 p.m. The tour ends at 5.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 the day of the tour.

For tickets and more information, visit villagelaguna.org/charm-house-tour or call (949) 472-7503.

kathleen.luppi@latimes.com

Twitter: @KathleenLuppi

