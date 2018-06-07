Driver suspected of DUI in Laguna Beach rollover crash

A 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a crash that caused her SUV to flip onto its side in Laguna Beach on Wednesday night, police said.
Laguna Beach police and fire officials responded to the crash on South Coast Highway near Mountain Road at 9:30 p.m., said police Sgt. Jim Cota.
Cota said a Range Rover was traveling south on South Coast Highway when it struck an unoccupied Audi parked on the side of the road. The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its side, he said.
The driver of the Range Rover had to be extracted from the vehicle, Cota said.
Ramelle Bayer of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Cota said.
“The driver was not injured but was visibly intoxicated,” Cota wrote in a tweet Thursday. “Her [blood-alcohol content] was 0.30%.”
Both southbound lanes of South Coast Highway were closed for an hour as officers investigated the crash.