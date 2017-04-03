Laguna Beach doctor who didn't report overseas financial accounts surrenders his license

A Laguna Beach doctor who pleaded guilty in 2015 to failing to report overseas financial accounts containing millions of dollars surrendered his medical license last week.

Baruch Fogel, an obstetrician and gynecologist, gave up his license March 27 in a settlement with the California Medical Board, which in 2016 accused him of dishonesty and unprofessional conduct related to the allegations that led to his conviction, according to medical board filings.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Fogel failed to file a financial disclosure form in 2009 to report about $8 million he had in a Luxembourg branch of an Israeli bank. He pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors, according to court filings.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay $196,382 in tax restitution and a $40,000 fine.

