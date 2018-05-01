DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Tour to spotlight 10 gardens in Laguna Beach

By
May 01, 2018 | 2:30 PM
Tour to spotlight 10 gardens in Laguna Beach
Charles Reimer’s quarter-acre classic French garden with ocean views is one of 10 private gardens in South Laguna that will be part of the Laguna Beach Gate & Garden Tour on Friday. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Garden Club)

The Laguna Beach Garden Club's 2018 Gate & Garden Tour will feature 10 gardens in South Laguna from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

The self-guided walking tour will include a quarter-acre formal garden with ocean views and the South Laguna Community Garden Park.

Advertisement

The tour also will offer margaritas and Mexican food, plein air painters in several gardens and a raffle for prizes from local artists and businesses.

Proceeds will support the garden club's scholarships, school gardens and community projects.

Advertisement

Tickets are $45 in advance. A limited number of $50 tickets will be available Friday at the tour's starting point, Arabella Laguna Historic Cottages at 506 N. Coast Hwy. Shuttles will take tour-goers from Arabella Laguna to the first garden and back.

For more information, visit lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

kathleen.luppi@latimes.com

Twitter: @KathleenLuppi

Advertisement
Advertisement