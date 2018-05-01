Tour to spotlight 10 gardens in Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach Garden Club's 2018 Gate & Garden Tour will feature 10 gardens in South Laguna from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
The self-guided walking tour will include a quarter-acre formal garden with ocean views and the South Laguna Community Garden Park.
The tour also will offer margaritas and Mexican food, plein air painters in several gardens and a raffle for prizes from local artists and businesses.
Proceeds will support the garden club's scholarships, school gardens and community projects.
Tickets are $45 in advance. A limited number of $50 tickets will be available Friday at the tour's starting point, Arabella Laguna Historic Cottages at 506 N. Coast Hwy. Shuttles will take tour-goers from Arabella Laguna to the first garden and back.
For more information, visit lagunabeachgardenclub.org.
Twitter: @KathleenLuppi