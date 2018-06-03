Laguna Beach festivities celebrate gay pride

Laguna Beach’s celebration this weekend of the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community includes a revival of the former Boom Boom Room gay nightclub.
As part of Saturday’s Laguna Beach Pride festivities, the Boom Boom Room, which closed in 2007 but has been brought back for special occasions, hosted guests for music and dancing and will again from 4 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday at 1401 S. Coast Hwy.
Also on Sunday, an alcohol-free party at West Street Beach — the city’s unofficial gay beach — will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with music, dancing and games for all ages. There is no cover charge.
In 2017, local Realtor Chris Tebbutt formed the Laguna Beach LGTBQ Heritage & Culture Committee, which sponsors Laguna Beach Pride, with the goal of establishing events and artwork. Also last year, the city declared June as LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Month.