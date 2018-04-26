Woman found dead after being swept out to sea in Laguna Beach

The body of an Irvine woman who was swept out to sea by a large wave while walking with her husband on a cluster of rocks in Laguna Beach was found late Wednesday after a search, authorities said.
The wave and a strong current pulled the woman and her husband into the water near Victoria Beach, officials said. The man was quickly rescued, but the woman disappeared into the water, police said.
Police officials announced the woman was missing at 8:10 p.m.
Laguna Beach marine safety crews, along with the city's police and fire departments, the Orange County Fire Authority, the Coast Guard and the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol combed the area by helicopter and boat for about two hours.
Crews pulled the woman's body from the water at 10 p.m., police said. Her name was not released.
