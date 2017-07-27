Thieves take items worth more than $200,000 in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach detectives are investigating multiple commercial burglaries at the same location Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Police said at 5 a.m. two suspects broke into five businesses at The Shops at The Cliff’s, including an art gallery, jewelry store and three other merchandise and retail shops.

The total estimated loss is more than $200,000, the release said.

Authorities described the suspects as white men wearing long pants, buttoned-up long-sleeved shirts and gloves. Detectives released images from surveillance video that show one man wearing a fedora-style hat, while the other has on a driving-cap style hat.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation or other similar incidents is encouraged to call the Laguna Beach police at (949) 497-0701.

To submit tips anonymously, please contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS or (855) 847-6227. Crime Stoppers can also be reached online at www.occrimestoppers.org.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce