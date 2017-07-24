Woman arrested in Laguna on suspicion of stealing rental car

Laguna Beach police on Friday arrested a homeless woman suspected of stealing a rental car, Laguna Sgt. Jim Cota said.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of Forest Avenue at 10 p.m. and surrounded the driver of a black Nissan Altima.

Valarie Hewin, 58, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and driving on a suspended driver’s license, Cota said. She also was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police said Hewin had a P.O. box out of Huntington Beach. The car was reported stolen from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car, but police did not say from what city.

Hewin stated a friend rented the vehicle for her, Cota said, adding the car was supposed to be returned July 7.

“It looked like she was living inside the vehicle,” Cota said.

Police also detained a man who was inside the car with Hewin, but he was later released.

