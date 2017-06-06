Planners take another look at preservation ordinance

The laborious process of updating Laguna Beach’s historic preservation ordinance will continue Wednesday as the Planning Commission takes another look at draft legislation.

Commissioners in April wanted more information about structures on the bottom rung — C-rated — of Laguna’s three-tier system, and the feasibility of conducting a citywide analysis to identify additional historic structures that were not included in a 1981 inventory.

That inventory included 852 pre-1940s houses considered historic based on a handful of factors, including architectural style and association with important historical events or significant people.

It’s been four years since Laguna embarked on updating its historic preservation ordinance to more closely align with state and federal guidelines regarding treatment of historic properties.

In a staff report, the city offers the Planning Commission three options: maintain the status quo, which recognizes C-rated structures as historic resources under the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards; downgrade C-rated structures as no longer being historic resources subject to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines; or classify C-rated structures as historic resources and draft a style guide with acceptable exterior alterations under the guise of CEQA.

C-rated structures contribute to the overall character and history of a neighborhood and village atmosphere, but may not be architecturally significant, the staff report said.

In a split vote in September, four of seven Heritage Committee members favored the latter option because they were concerned about demolition and “unsympathetic” alterations that could occur without CEQA protection.

Currently, changes that could trigger a CEQA review include removing character-defining features, such as replacing doors and windows, or altering roofing materials.

The years-long ordinance revision also included an update of the 1981 inventory, in which historical consultant Jan Ostashay surveyed the 852 properties on the inventory.

Ostashay recommended some properties maintain their original ratings while others be downgraded or upgraded. Other houses had been demolished.

The ordinance revision has stirred passionate pleas on varying sides.

Some property owners have suggested that inclusion on the inventory be voluntary and they should have more flexibility to alter their houses as they see fit.

Other residents said that if the rules are relaxed, Laguna’s neighborhoods would lose their charm and character.

If the Planning Commission orders an expanded study of properties in Laguna, which would be done from the public right of way, staff suggests identifying structures that have the potential to be historic.

“This way, it would flag potential structures that would need a further in-depth investigation when a property comes in for development or, if an application for a rating evaluation is submitted," the report said.

It was not clear from the staff report who would determine whether a house or building had such potential. A call to Community Development Director Greg Pfost had not been returned as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 505 Forest Ave.

