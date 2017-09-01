Laguna Planning Commission to consider historic preservation on Wednesday

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to review changes to the city’s historic preservation ordinance.

In July, commissioners unanimously agreed that houses must be at least 70 years old to undergo city scrutiny under historic preservation standards, but wanted another chance to look at the ordinance before it moves along to the City Council.

The scrutiny would be triggered, for example, if a homeowner seeks a permit to remodel or add a room.

They also recommended, on a 4-1 vote, the council not adopt a revised inventory of historic structures compiled by consultant Jan Ostashay, but instead use the inventory as a reference document, according to a city staff report. Commissioner Roger McErlane dissented.

The inventory issue created angst among residents.

Property owners claimed they have been hindered from making exterior changes, such as room additions and remodels, because of the structure’s historic status, currently based on a list compiled in 1981.

The city hired Ostashay four years ago to survey the 852 properties on the original 1981 inventory, which classified houses as E, K or C based on a handful of factors, including architectural style and association with important historical events or significant people.

Properties with an E, the highest rating, and K embody the distinctive characteristics of a time period, region, construction method or represent work of an important creative individual.

C-rated structures contribute to overall character and history of a neighborhood, but may not be architecturally significant, according to city documents.

The draft inventory includes 213 structures with a K-rating, 68 with an E-rating and 138 with a C-rating.

Under the draft ordinance, if a property owner wants to demolish, relocate or substantially change a building that is at least 70 years old and not on the city’s historic register, Community Development Director Greg Pfost would determine whether the property could be historic, the staff report said.

If Pfost determines the property could be historic, then the Heritage Committee would hold a public hearing and decide the “appropriate” property rating, the report said.

It’s possible the Planning Commission on Wednesday could vote to continue the discussion to a later date.

At the Aug. 16 commission meeting, Laguna resident Jeff Benedick, representing the group Let Laguna Live!, suggested the commission hold off on making recommendations until the Oct. 4 meeting.

Let Laguna Live! is comprised of a group of Laguna residents who support voluntary and incentive-based historic preservation rules, according to the group’s website, letlagunalive.org.

Benedick said a later date would allow the public and commission enough time to review and “provide thoughtful” input on a multifaceted topic.

Commissioners at the August meeting asked Pfost whether they could vote that night to bump the meeting to a date later than Wednesday.

Pfost said they could not since historic preservation was not on the Aug.16 agenda.

“We have to keep it on [Wednesday’s] agenda,” Pfost said, adding that commissioners could decide to continue the topic to a later date.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

