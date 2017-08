La Brea Street near the intersection with North Coast Highway in Laguna Beach will be closed for most of Wednesday as Southern California Edison crews replace overhead power lines, according to a news release.

The city said the degraded wires could fail, making replacement necessary.

The work also will require three intermittent closures of South Coast Highway for no more than five minutes each time between 11 a.m. and noon.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce