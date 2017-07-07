Sidewalk repairs in Laguna to start July 17

A contractor will remove and replace damaged or displaced concrete sidewalks, curbs and driveways along Park Avenue from Wendt Terrace to Tahiti Avenue, and in the Mystic Hills area, beginning July 17, according to a city news release.

Crews will work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Sept. 8.

Motorists should expect minor traffic impacts, the release said.

For questions about the project, contact associate civil engineer Tom Sandefur at (949) 497-0792 or tsandefur@lagunabeachcity.net.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce