Carnival welcomes return of summer bus service to Laguna Beach

The city of Laguna Beach will mark the return of a weekend bus service to the city’s art festivals with carnival games, refreshments and drawings for prizes Saturday.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at a parking lot near the 405 Freeway and Highway 133 and will include games, and prizes such as two premier seats to the Pageant of the Masters, along with tickets to Taste of Laguna, and the Laguna Playhouse, according to a news release.

This is the second year the city, Orange County Transportation Authority and Irvine Co. are partnering on the service — dubbed Summer Breeze by Laguna officials — which is free to riders.

Motorists can park for free at the lot, owned by the Irvine Co., off Limestone and buses will run every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 3

Buses will travel along Laguna Canyon Road, stopping at the Sawdust Art Festival, Laguna Art-A-Fair, Festival of Arts/Pageant of the Masters, the Laguna Playhouse and the bus depot on Broadway Street.

From the bus depot, travelers can catch a ride on one of the city’s trolleys to reach destinations such as beaches and restaurants.

For a schedule and map of the route, visit lagunabeachcity.net/summerbreeze.

