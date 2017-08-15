Skimboard championships in Laguna will have charitable flavor

Philanthropy will mix with top-notch skimboarding in this weekend’s World Championships of Skimboarding, also known as The VIC in Laguna Beach.

The annual contest, which began in 1977, returns to Aliso Beach Park Saturday and Sunday and features competitors in both professional and amateur divisions.

Tex Haines, who co-founded Victoria Skimboards of Laguna Beach with Peter Prietto, said Tuesday he expects 150 skimboarders to participate.

Haines, the event’s organizer, confirmed that Austin Keen and Amber Torrealba will return to defend their 2016 titles in the Pro Men and Pro Women divisions, respectively.

This weekend’s festivities will include a charitable twist. Victoria Skimboards and Elev8 Industries are partnering on the event to generate awareness of three organizations that support children considered at risk.

Spectators will have an opportunity to donate to one, two or three nonprofits, which will have representatives on hand to answer questions.

The organizations include: Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County, the Child Abuse Prevention Center and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County.

Contestants will give skimboarding lessons to children, some of whom have never been to the ocean, Haines said.

“The kids are going to be sitting with us all day,” Haines said. “They will be right there, front and center."

Skimboarding begins at 8:30 a.m. both days and spectators can watch the action for free at the beach, located at 31131 S. Coast Hwy.

Haines said parking could be challenging, thus he suggested catching a free ride on one of the city’s trolleys, or dropping off and picking up spectators.

For more information or to be placed on a wait list, visit thevic.victoriaskimboards.com.

For trolley information, visit lagunabeachcity.net. The city’s Coastal Route includes a stop at Aliso Beach Park, Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis wrote in an email.

