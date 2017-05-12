Lido Marina cleared for project to add large and small slips and reduce midsize spaces

The California Coastal Commission gave the OK on Friday for Lido Marina to be redeveloped with more slips for large and small boats but fewer spaces for medium-size ones.

The marina, at 3400 Via Oporto adjacent to Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach, will have 48 public slips and a more cohesive boardwalk when the project is complete, according to property owner DJM Capital Partners. The marina currently has 49 slips for public use, most of them at Dock A. Its two other docks are primarily for commercial use.

The infrastructure — from floats, decking and guide piles to electrical and water systems — has reached the end of its useful life, according to a report prepared for the Coastal Commission.

The reconfigured marina will increase its slips for boats in the 20- to 35-foot range from eight to 20 and increase its spaces in the 52- to 92-foot range from eight to 15.

However, it will significantly decrease its slips in the midsize range — 36 to 50 feet — from 33 to 13.

The boardwalk will add a widened section jutting over the water between Docks A and B in an area where patio furniture currently makes access unclear.

Dock A, on the marina’s west side, will get a new kayak launch and waste pump-out.

The timeline for construction was unclear.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD