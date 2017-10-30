Builder buys land for 3-story luxury townhomes in Newport’s Lido Marina Village area

Builder Landsea Homes has bought 1.2 acres adjacent to Newport Beach’s Lido Marina Village shopping center for a planned 23-unit luxury townhouse development.

The Lido Villas project features five floor plans for three-story units ranging from about 1,700 to 2,300 square feet, according to a news release. The homes would have rooftop decks overlooking Lido Marina and Newport Bay.

Lido Villas also would be near the Lido House hotel, which is under construction and expected to open in March.

Landsea said it hopes to open sales in late summer 2018. It did not reveal pricing.

The Irvine-based builder said it bought the property on Via Lido from NPBay Investors.

The project already has approvals from the Newport Beach Planning Commission and the California Coastal Commission. The previous owner decided to sell the project instead of build it.

