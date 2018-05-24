Ex-officer sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing from CHP employee club

A former California Highway Patrol officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $1,000 from a CHP employee club and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Mark Matthew Linza, 41, of Huntington Beach also was ordered to complete three years of informal probation, according to Orange County Superior Court records.
He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of grand theft: embezzlement by fiduciary of trust.
In January 2014, Linza was selected president of the 670 Club, a social organization intended to promote camaraderie among CHP employees in the Westminster area, prosecutors said.
As president, he was in control of the club bank account and obtained an ATM card for the account, which past presidents had not done, according to prosecutors.
On Feb. 7, 2014, prosecutors said, Linza withdrew $1,000 in cash from the club bank account and deposited $800 into his personal bank account.
On Dec. 15, 2015, Linza withdrew $120 from the club account and put the same amount in his personal account, prosecutors said.
Linza resigned from the CHP after the embezzlement allegations came to light, authorities said.
