Lobster rocks Newport Dunes at annual fest

Lovers of surf and turf got a load of lobster and steak Sunday as Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort hosted Newport Beach’s ninth annual Lobsterfest.

Whole Maine lobsters flown in the morning of the event joined New York strip steak, corn on the cob, red potatoes, salads, sourdough rolls and dessert on the buffet line.

The event also featured a full bar, raffles and live music.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Make-A-Wish Orange County & the Inland Empire, which grants wishes to young people with life-threatening illnesses, and Leadership Tomorrow, a program intended to help businesspeople, residents, community activists and public employees learn more about their community.