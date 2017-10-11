$1.8-million Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Costa Mesa

An Eastside Costa Mesa gas station sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth about $1.8 million.

According to the California Lottery website, the ticket was sold at the 76 station at 393 E. 17th St. It had five winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, but not the sixth Mega number.

Had it contained the Mega number, 2, the jackpot would have been $36 million.

The five winning numbers were 7, 16, 24, 61 and 62.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday for an estimated jackpot of $43 million.

