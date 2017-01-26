Events welcome Year of the Rooster

Saturday is the beginning of the east Asian Lunar New Year, whose months are coordinated with the cycles of the moon.

Here are some local public events marking the Year of the Rooster:

UVSA Tet Festival

What: 36th annual Vietnamese New Year celebration presented by the Union of Vietnamese Student Associations

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Tickets: Available at tetfestival.org for $5 per day or $12 for a three-day ticket. Tickets at the gate are $6. Children 2 and younger are admitted free.

Parking: $8

Description: Traditional foods, contests, live entertainment, cultural displays and carnival rides and games. Highlights include a firecracker show with lion dancing at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Miss Vietnam of Southern California Pageant at 6 p.m. Friday, a talent competition at 3 p.m. Saturday, a dance contest at 11 a.m. Sunday, a concert at 5 p.m. Sunday and pho eating contests at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Information: Tetfestival.org or (714) 890-1418

*

Tet concert

What: Vietnamese New Year celebration presented by Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do and OC Parks

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mile Square Regional Park, 16801 Euclid St., Fountain Valley

Cost: Free

Description: Live entertainment, youth performances, firecrackers, raffle prizes and lion dancing.

Information: Joyce.Rivero@ocgov.com or (714) 834-3110

*

Pacific Symphony

What: Chinese New Year concert

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Tickets: Prices start at $18.

Description: Music and dancing, including the Spring Festival Overture by Li Huanzhi, "Jasmine Flower," the Butterfly Lovers Concerto and "Ode to Joy" from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

Information: scfta.org or (714) 556-2787

*

South Coast Plaza celebration

What: Lunar New Year entertainment

When: Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 4-5

Where: Carousel Court and Jewel Court at South Coast Plaza, off the 405 Freeway between Bear and Bristol streets, Costa Mesa

Cost: Free

Description: Events begin at noon Saturday with a lion dance ceremony, followed by cultural performances including an appearance by vocalist, composer and guzheng virtuoso Wu Fei at 5 p.m. Weekend entertainment will continue through Feb. 5 with music, dancing and more. Also, mall guests can enter a contest for prizes, and many stores and restaurants will offer special promotions.

Information: southcoastplaza.com or (800) 782-8888

*

UC Irvine celebration

What: Lunar New Year academic activities, cultural entertainment and more

When: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday

Where: UC Irvine, University and Campus drives

Cost: Free

Description: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: academic talks on contemporary China; noon: performances by the Southern Young Tigers, Hansori, Jing Hu and Yaya Dance Academy; 4 p.m.: lion and dragon dance parade; 5 p.m.: ceremonial program; 6:30 p.m.: fireworks.