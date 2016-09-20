Newport council approves repaving a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard

A roughly two-mile stretch of asphalt along MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach will be repaved from October through February.

The City Council on Sept. 13 signed off on a contract with Santa Ana-based Hardy & Harper, Inc. to mill the surface of MacArthur between Ford Road and Bonita Canyon Drive south to East Coast Highway, and overlay the existing roadway with rubberized asphalt pavement.

The estimated $2.2-million project will be paid in part using Measure M funds from the Orange County Transportation Authority. The city will provide roughly $1 million toward the effort.

Major thoroughfares in the city are typically overlayed every 15 to 20 years to repair cracks and pot holes.

"MacArthur was starting to show signs of age," said Public Works Director Dave Webb.

The rubberized asphalt, made of recycled tires that are ground up, is typically quieter than traditional asphalt. Area residents have been requesting it for the road for years, according to Webb.

Sidewalks, median curbs, gutters and access ramps that have deteriorated over the years will also be reconstructed as part of the project.

Crews will limit construction to non-peak traffic hours during the day. However, some delays and detours on Jamboree Road may be inevitable because of the project, according to city staff.

Major intersections, such as where MacArthur meets with Ford Road and Bonita Canyon and East Coast Highway, will likely be paved at night, Webb said.

