Huntington Beach takes wrong road with lawsuit against ‘sanctuary’ laws

For years, the residents of Huntington Beach have been bombarded with scary tales of our city's financial demise. City services, staffing levels and a variety of individual budget items have been debated and re-debated ad nauseam. At this point, those who follow our city's politics just kind of assume the city will be in financial ruin within six months and shortly thereafter silently slip into the Pacific. So with this as a context, one must ask: Why is it important for the city of Huntington Beach to "invest" in filing a duplicative lawsuit against the state of California's Senate Bill 54? (SB 54 is already being challenged by the federal Department of Justice.)