Dave Kiff is one of the best city managers in California

I am writing you this letter because I was awoken at 2:40 on a recent morning by a Huntington Beach police helicopter flying over my neighborhood. This was especially irritating because I was awoken the previous day at 2:35 a.m. and then again at 6 a.m. After the 6 a.m. flyover, the helicopter flew over my house one, two, three, four times. Then at 1:15 p.m. it flew over for the sixth time that day.