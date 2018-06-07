Voting for a Rohrabacher challenger does not make one a ‘left-wing fanatic’

Re. “Rohrabacher heads to general election for his congressional seat as voters weigh in on primary races,” (June 6): Rep. Dana Rohrabacher’s divisive statement after Tuesday’s election says a lot about how he views his constituents: “How many times do we have to hear there is a ‘blue wave’?” he said. “The tide is turning against these left-wing fanatics.”
Excuse me? Not everyone who voted against him is a left-wing fanatic. Isn’t he supposed to represent all voters in his district?
Winning just 30% of the votes is not a landslide. Perhaps some blindly chose the incumbent, like I used to do before I took the time to actually learn about his beliefs and how he votes on issues that affect us (affordable healthcare, gun control, climate change, taxes).
We can do better in November by voting him out of office. Thirty years is too long.
Michele Burgess
Huntington Beach
*
Separating children from their parents is wrong
I am heartbroken over my country’s latest actions against children. As a Vietnam veteran I now wonder what kind of country we have created where black- and brown-skinned people come as immigrants seeking asylum and then we rip their families apart, putting their children in a decrepit old Texas Walmart building. Then we send their parents off to an unknown destination where they can’t get in touch with their children or other family members.
How did we ever get to this place in history? We will pay for this in many, many ways.
Joe Mader
Costa Mesa
*
‘Oz’ actor Jerry Maren was a real treat
Jerry Maren, the oldest and last surviving munchkin from the 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz” has just very sadly passed away at 98. My son and I met Maren on July 1, 2005, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where he had a little booth and signed autographed photos of himself. He signed a photo for us and allowed me to take a photo of him at his booth.
Maren did many other entertainment items but will fondly be remembered as the munchkin who gave Dorothy (Judy Garland) the famous lollipop.
Bill Spitalnick
Newport Beach
*