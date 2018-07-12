Immigrants want what we have: the American Dream

The people Ms. Hayden believes must be stopped are coming from a world dominated by violence. A world where parents believe the best chance — perhaps the only chance — for their children is to flee. Imagine for a moment the level of desperation required for a parent — any parent — to believe that leaving behind everything and everyone they know is the best option; that exposing themselves and their children to a perilous 2,500 mile journey through unknown lands rife with danger is actually their child’s best chance to survive beyond their teens.