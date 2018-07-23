Councilwoman Katrina Foley is taking the right path on sober-living homes

Re “O.C. Water District approves updated terms for buying water from H.B. desalination plant if Poseidon gets final permits,” (July 20): Reading between the lines of staff writer Priscella Vega’s article, one can deduce that the proposed Poseidon desalination plant does not enjoy much community support and is assailed as both a $1 billion boondoggle and an insult to our coastal environment. Dozens of speakers in public comments, myself among them, railed at the board for considering a project where the details were still so unclear, the costs were not yet determined, and the future is still murky after 15 years of wrangling. Dozens of speakers also criticized the board majority members for forcing this expensive water down our throats.